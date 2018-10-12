NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Fined For Controversial Lil Wayne Interview

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t think he’d get away with airing his grievances publicly, did he?

The New York Giants fined their star wide receiver his controversial interview with ESPN’s Josina Anderson and rapper Lil Wayne, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Thursday night on Twitter and on FOX’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast just prior to kickoff.

Just reported on Thursday Night Football on @NFLonFOX that the Giants fined Odell Beckham Jr for his comments last week. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 11, 2018

Glazer didn’t indicate exactly when the Giants fined Beckham or how much it cost him.

Beckham last Sunday criticized his role in the Giants’ offensive schemes and quarterback Eli Manning during the interview. He also questioned his teammates’ heart and energy levels and cast doubt over his own long-term future in New York, despite the fact he recently signed a record-setting contract extension.

Beckham’s ESPN interview came amid the Giants’ 1-3 start to the regular season, and two more losses have since followed. The Giants can’t blame Beckham for their current 1-5 predicament, but he certainly didn’t help their cause with his brutal honesty.

His bank balance might prove just that.

