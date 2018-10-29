NFL Rumors: Giants Receiving ‘Decent Offers’ For Odell Beckham Jr.

Do the New York Giants want to make a deal?

Big Blue is in the midst of a dreadful season, falling to 1-7 after a 20-13 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday. New York is all but eliminated from playoff contention, and with the NFL trade deadline coming up Tuesday, some teams reportedly are making a run at the Giants’ best player.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday, citing a Giants source, that teams have made “decent offers” for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

.@JayGlazer is hearing that this trade deadline is going to be WILD. He's got everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's deadline ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qjE9RAFrOk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2018

Beckham is one of the best receivers in the NFL so any offer would have to be substantial to part with the talented and polarizing wide receiver. He also signed a $95-million extension in August — $65 million of which is guaranteed — meaning he would cost both a lot of assets and cap space to acquire.

That being said, Beckham has made his frustrations with veteran quarterback Eli Manning and New York’s playcalling well known. New York, whether the Giants want to admit it or not, are in the middle of what will be a full-fledged rebuild. Manning is well past his prime, the offensive line is in shambles and the team isn’t equipped to contend in the mediocre NFC East, let alone for a Super Bowl title.

If the Giants can recoup a number of assets for Beckham, it might be worth it to send the LSU product off to a fresh start and give their franchise one as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images