NFL Rumors: Owners Unsure Over Chargers’ Prospects In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t managed to strike the hearts of football fans in their new hometown.

NFL owners discussed the Chargers’ long-term viability this week in New York City during the league’s annual fall meetings, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported Wednesday via Twitter, citing sources. Since relocating from San Diego ahead of the 2017 season, the Chargers have struggled to draw their own fans to their temporary home, the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., and they’re now expecting to earn much less money when they move to the Los Angeles Rams’ new stadium in 2020 than they previously estimated.

A major discussion topic among NFL owners/executives at this week’s league meetings is the Chargers’ viability in LA. PSL sales have been a struggle and team is expected to revise its Inglewood revenue goals sharply to a more realistic number: $400m to around $150m, per sources — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 17, 2018

Wickersham’s sources noted the concern over the Chargers was a topic of informal discussion and wasn’t part of the owners’ official agenda.

Nevertheless, bottom-line factors are known to drive NFL owners’ decisions, and drastic calls they make about the Chargers’ future likely will hang on the team’s profits and losses in L.A.

