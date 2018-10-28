NFL Rumors: Patriots Have ‘Discussed’ Demaryius Thomas Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots apparently have interest in one of Josh McDaniels’ former players ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Patriots have “discussed” the possibility of trading for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, NFL Network’s Michael Giardi reported Sunday, citing multiple league sources.

Giardi’s report comes shortly after FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported New England is targeting a “bona fide” wide receiver ahead of the Oct. 30 deadline.

Thomas technically fits that billing, as he’s a five-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. The 30-year-old wideout has struggled with inconsistency and drops at times, though, and has just 372 receiving yards through seven games.

Still, Thomas does have familiarity with McDaniels, who was Denver’s head coach when the Broncos took the Georgia Tech product in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

