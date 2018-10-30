NFL Rumors: Patriots Interested In Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate Ahead Of Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the New England Patriots appear to be looking to make a deal.

New England always is active around the deadline, and while they could use some help on defense, their main priority appears to be at wide receiver.

After a report Sunday had the Patriots searching for a “marquee receiver,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that due to Josh Gordon’s recent tardiness issues, the Pats are interested in Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate.

This does underscore why the #Patriots have had conversations about trading for a WR. They are particularly interested in Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate. Tomorrow should be interesting. https://t.co/7WHi9dBpIF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2018

Gordon was supposed to be be disciplined Monday during the first quarter of the Patriots’ game against the Buffalo Bills for reportedly showing up late to Gillette Stadium before the team left for Buffalo, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. However, he was on the field for the opening drive.

Whether or not Gordon shapes up, the Patriots still have a need to fill at receiver.

Thomas, who is owed $14 million in base salary in 2019, has had a subpar year with Case Keenum under center in Denver. The 30-year-old receiver has grabbed 36 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. He’s still a big body who could be a valuable possession receiver for Tom Brady, but he no longer presents the deep threat he once did.

Tate, on the other hand, is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, but has slowed a bit in 2018, catching just 44 balls for 517 yards and three scores for Detroit. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Either player likely would cost New England a mid-round pick, which is a small price to pay for what could be the final piece to an elite offensive unit.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images