NFL Rumors: Patriots Targeting ‘Premium’ Receiver At NFL Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots reportedly are looking to make some noise ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Patriots want to add a “bona fide,” “premium” wide receiver, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazier reported Sunday morning. New England even is willing to part with high draft picks in order to facilitate a deal.

.@JayGlazer is hearing that this trade deadline is going to be WILD. He's got everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's deadline ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qjE9RAFrOk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2018

This report likely will surprise many. Given the acquisition of Josh Gordon and the return of Julian Edelman, the Patriots’ offense seems well-equipped for another Super Bowl run. Furthermore, you could argue the team needs to add more premium talent on the defensive side of the ball, not on offense.

But hey, this is Bill Belichick we’re talking about, so it’s wise to always expect the unexpected.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images