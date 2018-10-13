NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Five, Including QB, Veteran Pass Rushers

The New England Patriots reportedly took a look at five free agents Friday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots worked out quarterback Connor Cook, wide receiver Devin Ross, tight end Shane Wimann and pass rushers Will Clarke and Kasim Edebali, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Cook was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2016. He’s spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers in his three-year career. He was released from Carolina’s practice squad Oct. 9.

Cook completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the regular season as a rookie. He also completed 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions that postseason, starting for injured Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Ross is a rookie out of Colorado. He had six catches for 80 yards in the preseason with the Tennessee Titans.

Wimann, a rookie out of Northern Illinois, spent part of training camp with the Patriots before suffering an undisclosed injury. He also plays fullback.

Clarke was a third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2014. He started his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason.

He has 37 tackles and seven sacks in his five-year career.

Edebali went undrafted out of Boston College in 2014. He’s spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. He has 55 tackles and eight sacks in his career.

The Patriots currently have a full 53-man roster and 10-man practice squad.

