NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Two Free-Agent Receivers, Running Back

The New England Patriots were busy Monday after a long weekend off.

The Patriots made multiple roster moves and reportedly worked out four players. The Patriots hosted wide receivers Reggie Davis and Damoun Patterson, running back Brandon Radcliff and offensive tackle Toby Weathersby on workouts, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday.

The Patriots have an open spot on their practice squad, and all four players are eligible for the scout team. The Patriots don’t have a running back or wide receiver on their practice squad.

Patterson (Youngstown State) and Weathersby (LSU) are rookies. They both went undrafted this spring. Davis (Georgia) and Radcliff (Louisville) both went undrafted last year.

Patterson spent the summer with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Weathersby was released from the Philadelphia Eagles’ injured reserve list Oct. 2. Davis spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad this season. He previously was with the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. Radcliff has spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images