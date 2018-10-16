NFL

NFL Rumors: Steelers Not Expecting Le’Veon Bell To Return During Week 7 Bye

by on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 2:08PM

So much for Le’Veon Bell’s potential bye-week return to the gridiron.

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t expect their star running back to end his holdout this week, NFL Media’s Judy Battista reported Monday via Twitter, citing a source. Bell missed all of preseason and the regular  season to date as he holds out for a lucrative contract extension or a trade to another team.

Many expected Bell to report to the Steelers during Week 7 with the idea of playing Oct. 28 in the Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, but that timeline seems now appears far-fetched.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday Bell has kept the Steelers in the dark over his plans, and no one in the organization knows when he’ll return. Battista’s report suggests the Steelers’ bewilderment has given way to pessimism.

 

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

