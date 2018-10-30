NFL Rumors: Texans Trade For Demaryius Thomas, Ending Patriots Speculation

If the New England Patriots do indeed add a “premium receiver” before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, it reportedly won’t be Demaryius Thomas.

The Houston Texans are trading for the Denver Broncos wideout, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources. The Broncos will be receiving a mid-round draft pick in exchange for the 30-year-old. The teams also will swap seventh rounders.

Thomas has 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Georgia Tech product is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Terms: The #Texans are trading for #Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas in exchange for a 4th round pick and the teams are also swapping 7th rounders. Big move for Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2018

The Texans developed a need for a receiver after Will Fuller V tore his ACL last Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. Houston is 5-3 after beginning the season 0-3.

As for the Patriots, they still could be active ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The team reportedly had expressed interest in Thomas, but also has explored trades for Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate and Cleveland Browns linebacker — and old friend — Jamie Collins.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images