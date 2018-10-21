NFL Rumors: These Three Teams Are Interested In Acquiring Amari Cooper

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders like selling off players with high ceilings, and Amari Cooper reportedly is on the block after the Silver and Black got off to a 1-5 start.

The Raiders, who traded star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears prior to the season, reportedly want a first-round pick in exchange for the 24-year-old receiver from Alabama.

Surely no one would want to pay that high of a price, right? Well, not so fast.

While the asking price is high, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts are interested in snagging the former first-round pick.

Dallas, according to Schefter, has been “calling around” to “gather information” on Cooper who has underwhelmed this season, grabbing just 22 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Cooper starred in his first two seasons in the NFL, but suffered a year-long battle with the drops in 2017 and has not been able to get it going this season.

The young pass-catcher suffered a concussion in the Raiders’ Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, so there’s little reason to expect a team will surrender a first-round pick for a player who’s short-term availability is in question. Cooper also is in the final year of his rookie contract, and while there is a fifth-year option on his contract, the Alabama product will be looking for his big payday soon.

The Cowboys, Colts and Redskins all are in desperate need of receiving help, but the 2-5 Colts are unlikely to surrender a high draft pick to get Cooper, as they try to stockpile talent around Andrew Luck. Both Washington and Dallas are in the mix for the NFC East title, but it’s hard to see either of them parting with a first-round pick for a talented but underperforming wideout who will need a big contract soon.

