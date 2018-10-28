NFL Rumors: This Incident Led To Jaguars Players’ Detainment In London

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ latest communication issue apparently sparked an international incident in London.

Four Jaguars players — safety Barry Church, cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Ronnie Harrison and safety Jarrod Wilson — were detained in London early Saturday morning after what the team described as a dispute “over restitution of a bill.”

On Sunday morning, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided more details of what he reported was a “misunderstanding” involving those Jaguars players and the staff at a London-area nightclub.

From our GameDay Kickoff Show: Four #Jaguars players were involved in an incident at a London club in what some present describe as a misunderstanding. Of that group, only CB DJ Hayden is inactive, and that's injury related. pic.twitter.com/yGlg7YvTBy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2018

“From what I’m told, the players were being sent some high-end liquor, some champagne to their table at the club,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “They thought they were receiving it for free. Instead, they were hit with a massive bill, more than $30,000 in (U.S.) dollars.

“They did not want to pay it, and at that point a disagreement occurred and the players were taken in.”

Don’t you hate when you think something is free and it ends up being $30,000?

The London police said in a statement the players tried to leave the club without paying, so there clearly was some misunderstanding here. All four players were released with no further action from a central London police station after questioning.

It’s unclear if the Jags will discipline any of these players, but it still was a bad look for a struggling Jacksonville team as it prepared for Sunday morning’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars have lost three in a row to drop to 3-4 on the season and face a stiff challenge in the defending Super Bowl champs.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images