NFL SuperContest Picks: Week 5 Locks Include Panthers, Ravens, Redskins

Much like the New England Patriots, Team NESN is starting to find its groove.

The NESN.com duo of Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle had their best week in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest in Week 4, going a perfect 5-0, thanks to the Denver Broncos’ Monday night cover against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, the NESN guys will look to build momentum in the premier football handicapping contest with hopes of continuing their ascent toward the top of the Team OddsShark standings.

Here are their Week 5 picks.

Carolina Panthers (-7) vs. New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte



Alvin Kamara just racked up 181 total yards against the Giants — on the road. Christian McCaffrey should have a big week, and the Panthers are a great bet at home — they’re 9-2-1 against the spread when favored by a touchdown or more.

Baltimore Ravens (-3) vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m.

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

The sharps probably will gobble up the Browns here, but haven’t we been doing this song and dance for years? Cleveland is getting better, but they’re still coached by Hue Jackson and have a rookie quarterback. John Harbaugh will coach circles around Jackson, and the Baltimore defense will get a couple of takeaways and give Joe Flacco a short field.

Detroit Lions (+1) vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Ford Field, Detroit

It’s hard to have much confidence in the Packers’ outfit right now, as Aaron Rodgers’ public displeasure with the offense raises plenty of eyebrows. The Packers are banged up on offense, as they’ll be without Randall Cobb and could be without Geronimo Allison. Davante Adams is hobbled. It’s also hard to shake the memory of how bad the Green Bay defense looked on the road a couple of weeks ago in Washington.

Oakland Raiders (+4.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday

StubHub Center, Carson, Calif.

Picture this: The Chargers are driving late with a chance to put it away. Leading by four, Caleb Sturgis comes in to push the lead to a touchdown — and he shanks the field goal. Pretty believable, right? That’s because it basically happens every week at this point for the Chargers.

Washington Redskins (+7) vs. New Orleans Saints, Monday, 8:20 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

The Redskins do two things very well that should help them slow down the Saints and keep it close. One, they tackle well, with the seventh-best tackling defense, according to Pro Football Focus. Second, their run game allows them to control the clock (second in time of possession), which should help them dictate the pace Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images