NFL Week 6 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 15 Games

The New England Patriots have been bouncing back, and the oddsmakers like them because of it.

After a 1-2 start to the season, the Pats have posted back-to-back wins and look to be finding their form. They’ll be tested in Week 6 with a “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, with New England entering the game as 3-point favorites.

Also of note are the Jacksonville Jaguars entering a road date against the Dallas Cowboys as slight 2-point favorites, while the Vikings are the biggest favorites of the week on the opening lines. Minnesota is 10.5-point favorites in its home meeting with the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the complete Week 6 betting lines, per OddsShark:

Opening lines for NFL Week 6 (@betonline_ag): PHI @ NYG +2.5

ARI @ MIN -10.5

LAC @ CLE +1.5

CHI @ MIA +2.5

CAR @ WAS -2.5

IND @ NYJ -3

PIT @ CIN -2.5

TB @ ATL -3.5

SEA @ OAK +2.5

BUF @ HOU -8.5

LAR @ DEN +7

JAX @ DAL +2

BAL @ TEN +1.5

KC @ NE -3

SF @ GB -9 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 8, 2018

