NFL Week 6 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 15 Games

The New England Patriots have been bouncing back, and the oddsmakers like them because of it.
After a 1-2 start to the season, the Pats have posted back-to-back wins and look to be finding their form. They’ll be tested in Week 6 with a “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, with New England entering the game as 3-point favorites.
Also of note are the Jacksonville Jaguars entering a road date against the Dallas Cowboys as slight 2-point favorites, while the Vikings are the biggest favorites of the week on the opening lines. Minnesota is 10.5-point favorites in its home meeting with the lowly Arizona Cardinals.
Here are the complete Week 6 betting lines, per OddsShark:
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP