NFL Week 8 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 14 Games

The Patriots have been good, the Buffalo Bills have been bad and the oddsmakers are planning accordingly.

New England has won it’s last four games, and now sit at 5-2 heading into a Monday Night Football matchup against the Bills in Week 8 action. In that contest, the Pats are pegged as 13-point road favorites in the opening lines. That margin is the biggest of all 14 games slated for next week.

Other matchups to look out for are the Philadelphia Eagles as narrow 2.5-point road favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Los Angeles Rams getting listed as 9.5-point home favorites over the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the complete Week 8 betting lines, per OddsShark:

Opening NFL Week 8 lines (@betonline_ag): MIA @ HOU -7

PHI @ JAX +2.5

CLE @ PIT -7

DEN @ KC -8.5

NYJ @ CHI -5.5

WSH @ NYG +1

SEA @ DET -2.5

TB @ CIN -6

BAL @ CAR PK

IND @ OAK +1

SF @ ARI PK

GB @ LAR -9.5

NO @ MIN -1.5

NE @ BUF +13 On bye: ATL, DAL, LAC, TEN — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 21, 2018

