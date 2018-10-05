NFL’s ‘TNF’ Graphic Of Tom Brady, Andrew Luck Was Laughably Terrible

Sometimes things don’t turn out the way you think they will.

Take the NFL’s promotional graphic for Thursday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

To promote the “Thursday Night Football” game, the league tweeted out an animated graphic featuring what was supposed to be Tom Brady wearing the Infinity Gauntlet from “The Avengers” and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in Civil War-era garb.

The results were not great.

Our first question, of course, is why does Luck look like Drake? Furthermore, they could have at least tried to make Brady’s gauntlet look a little more like the one Thanos uses in “Infinity War,” but that’s beside the point.

We shudder to think what next week’s graphic for the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will portray Eli Manning.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images