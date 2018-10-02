NHL Apparently Doesn’t Think Bruins Will Compete For Awards This Season

The 2018-19 NHL regular season begins Wednesday and the league already has predicted some of the players who will take home some hardware come season’s end.

Sure, it may be too early to even think about those kinds of things considering a lot can happen between now and the end of the campaign, but a few lists came out as to who the league thinks will finish first for the Hart, Vezina and Norris Trophy — and it doesn’t appear there is much faith any Boston Bruins player will be an award recipient.

While it’s really not a surprise that Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby top the list to win the Hart Trophy, it’s certainly a head-scratcher that out of 20 players who received votes, not one Bruins player made the list. Although no one from the B’s put up 100-plus points, Boston had Brad Marchand (85 points) and David Pastrnak (80 points) put together phenomenal seasons.

Marchand played in just 68 games for the B’s in 2017 and he still managed to tally 51 assists and 34 goals while Pastrnak notched 35 goals with 45 helpers.

Along with the Hart Trophy, the much-too-early list for Vezina winner has B’s goalie Tuukka Rask ranked far down the list. The Bruins netminder took home the hardware in 2013 when he posted a career-best .931 save percentage to go with a 1.97 goals-against-average.

Rask received 13 points and was ahead of Nashville Predators’ Pekka Rinne and Florida Panthers’ Roberto Luongo. And though he hasn’t had a save percentage higher than .920 since the 2013-14 season, it’s certainly interesting to see the goalie ranked so low.

Perhaps the most surprising was the Norris Trophy when only one Boston player made the cut … and it wasn’t Zdeno Chara. The Bruins captain finished in the top 20 for votes 12 (!) times over his career and took home the award in 2008.

Instead it was second-year defenseman Charlie McAvoy who made the list with two points. If the 20-year-old improves on his impressive rookie season (25 assists, 7 goals), he certainly will be in contention, but his competition will be tough with San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson pegged as the favorite to win, followed by Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman.

While it’s hard to argue with the predicted winners of the three above categories, there’s certainly no guarantees each will be crowned. There’s no telling if Marchand, Patrice Bergeron or Pastrnak will have a standout year and surpass expectations. Maybe McAvoy will avoid the “sophomore slump” and prove to be an integral part to the Bruins.

And maybe come season’s end, Boston will have multiple players in conversation for some hardware.

