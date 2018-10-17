NHL Odds: Bruins, Flames Set For Pick’Em Matchup In Wednesday’s Game

The Boston Bruins will be gunning for a fifth straight victory when they open a four-game cross-Canada road trip in Calgary on Wednesday night in a clash pegged as a pick’em on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston hits the road after closing out a three-game homestand on Saturday with a lopsided 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings as -250 chalk that lifted the club’s record to 4-1-0 going into Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Flames betting matchup at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Bruins got their regular-season schedule off to a rough start, dropping a 7-0 decision to the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals as a -105 wager. However, the club rebounded immediately with a 4-0 victory the following night in Buffalo as -135 chalk to kick off their current four-game win streak.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have combined to score 12 times so far this season, with the Bruins outscoring opponents by a wide 22-6 margin in their last four games. But the combination of prolific offense and stingy defense has so far produced uneven results in totals betting, with the OVER going 2-2 in their last four outings.

The Bruins also embark on their first lengthy road trip of the season looking to build on last season’s impressive road record. Boston trailed only Tampa Bay and Nashville last season with a 22-12-7 record away from TD Garden, including a narrow 2-1 victory over the Flames as -125 chalk in its last visit to Calgary on February.

The Flames return home to face the Bruins after closing out a three-game road trip on Saturday with a 3-2 win in Colorado as +110 underdogs. Calgary opened the year at a middling +3300 on the Stanley Cup odds after finishing last season on a dismal 2-9-0 run. The club has enjoyed moderate success early on, splitting four games on the road, and handing Vancouver a 7-4 defeat in their lone home game to date.

Following Wednesday night’s clash, the Bruins travel due north to Edmonton for a meeting with the Oilers on Thursday before heading to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Saturday, and wrap up the road trip next Tuesday in Ottawa against the Senators.

The Bruins tallied a 3-2 win in Edmonton last February, ending a three-game road losing streak against the Oilers, but have earned the win in just two of five trips to Vancouver since their Stanley Cup victory over the Canucks in 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports