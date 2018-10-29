NHL Odds: Bruins Open Quick Road Trip As Slim Underdogs Vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins will be looking to post wins in consecutive road games for the first time this season when they open a two-game road trip on Tuesday with a visit to Carolina as small +103 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Perched as one of the NHL’s top road teams last season, Boston has struggled away from home during the first month of the new campaign, going 2-2-2 through six outings ahead of Tuesday night’s Bruins vs. Hurricanes betting matchup at PNC Arena.

The Bruins’ offense came up short on their recent four-game swing across Canada, tallying just five total goals in three straight losses before closing out their trip with last Tuesday’s 4-1 win in Ottawa as -165 chalk.

The club continued to struggle with consistency in their recent two-game homestand, blanking the Philadelphia Flyers as -160 home favorites before suffering another power outage in a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

But while the Bruins’ lack of scoring has produced uneven results on the ice, bettors have been steadily rewarded while taking the UNDER in totals betting, which has prevailed in each of the team’s past five outings according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

However, scoring hasn’t been a problem in recent dates with the Hurricanes. The Bruins have potted 17 total goals in three straight victories over Carolina since Jan. 6 and have held the Hurricanes to one or fewer goals on four occasions while picking up at least a point in seven straight visits at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes also are aiming to reignite their offense as they host the Bruins as -114 favorites. Carolina opened the season on an uncharacteristic tear, averaging 5.4 goals per game during a 4-0-1 run. However, the club has cooled off considerably since, losing four of six overall and potting just one goal in two outings during a 1-2-0 run at home.

Despite their recent swoon, the Hurricanes maintain control of second place in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division standings and own strong +350 odds of claiming their first divisional crown since 2006, well ahead of the +1000 odds they sported on opening night.

With the blue line corps decimated by injuries to Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, and Torey Krug, the Bruins will enjoy a much-needed three days off this week before returning to action in Nashville on Saturday.

The Predators enter the week with a league-leading 8-3-0 record and have posted four straight home wins over the Bruins while holding Boston to just six total goals.

