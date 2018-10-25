NHL Odds: Bruins Pegged As Home Favorites Thursday Vs. Flyers

The Boston Bruins will be looking to remain undefeated on home ice this season when they open a two-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday as -170 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has posted decisive, multi-goal wins in three home dates this season, but returns home after struggling on a cross-Canada road trip that leaves it with just one win in four outings ahead of Thursday night’s Flyers vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

After averaging six goals per game during their first homestand of the season, the Bruins left town looking to duplicate the success they had on the road last season when they trailed only the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators with 22 victories.

However, the team struggled to generate the offense that marked their early-season success, tallying just five total goals during losses against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks, before rebounding to close out their junket with a 4-1 victory in Ottawa as -165 chalk Tuesday.

Once again, the top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand proved to be the difference. The trio combined for three goals and five assists in the win over the Senators, and now have racked up a combined 44 points on the season. But with the club failing to produce secondary scoring, the UNDER regularly has prevailed when the Bruins play, going 3-0 in the club’s past three outings.

The Flyers are pegged as +145 underdogs as they arrive in town aiming to avoid a fourth straight loss at TD Garden. Philadelphia has tallied just six total goals during its current road losing streak against the Bruins and has been limited to two or fewer goals in 11 of 14 visits to Boston while going 4-6-4 during that stretch, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Philadelphia also has struggled early in the NHL season, amassing a disappointing 4-5-0 record while failing to tally consecutive victories, and has surrendered a worrisome 4.25 goals per game during its current 2-2-0 run.

Following Thursday’s game with the Flyers, the Bruins renew hostilities with Montreal in a Saturday night date with the surging Canadiens. The Canadiens have emerged as one of this season’s early surprise stories, posting wins in four of their past five games and challenging for top spot in the Atlantic Division with a 5-1-2 record.

Montreal’s fast start comes in contrast to its dismal 28th-place finish last season. However, the Canadiens have struggled against Boston, losing six straight while scoring just seven total goals during that stretch.

