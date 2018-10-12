Nick Wright Unleashes Hot Take About Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

Can someone turn on the sprinklers, please?

Nick Wright, who’s never hesitated to uncork a hot take, turned up the temperature during Friday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1.

Days ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, Wright laid out a few aftereffects that could come about as a result of the Week 6 contest. While it’s highly likely the outcome will have playoff ramifications, Wright believes a Chiefs win will prompt a “passing of the torch situation.”

That’s right. Wright is of the mindset that a Kansas City win at Gillette Stadium would result in Patrick Mahomes superseding Tom Brady as the premier quarterback in the AFC.

Take a listen:

Patrick Mahomes can take the torch from Tom Brady as the best quarterback in the AFC with a win on Sunday. Via @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/ti6kqOciKW — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 12, 2018

It’s tough not to get excited about Mahomes. The 23-year-old has dazzled through five weeks, quickly making his case as one of the best young quarterbacks the NFL has seen in some time. Let us keep in mind, however, that Mahomes isn’t even halfway through his first season as a starting signal-caller.

Brady’s time will come. Father Time eventually will force the Patriots star to call it quits, but it’s become a fool’s errand trying to pinpoint when that might be. And until the 41-year-old shows stark signs of decline, how can you go against Brady as the best the AFC has to offer?

There’s no guarantee Mahomes will be “the next guy” once Brady rides off into the sunset either. Deshaun Watson has managed to play at a high level despite injuries, and it’s still far too early to write off Andrew Luck. Not to mention, who knows how Sam Darnold and Josh Allen will pan out?

Either way, the football world should try to remain level-headed when it comes to Mahomes. The second-year QB boasts undeniable talent, but let’s hold off on crowning him until he’s actually won something.

