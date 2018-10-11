Nissan Morning Drive: Bruins Shake Up Second Line Ahead Of Oilers Showdown

The Boston Bruins’ top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak has been on fire to start the season, combining for 18 points.

Their second line has been ineffective, though, as David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk and Ryan Donato have combined for just two points.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed how he will shake up the second line for Thursday night’s showdown against the Edmonton Oilers during morning skate.

Watch the Nissan Morning Drive above to find out how he plans to use Joakim Nordstrom on the second line and how Jaroslav Halak will get the start in net.

Thumbnail photo via Andre Khatchaturian/NESN