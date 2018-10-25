Nissan Morning Drive: Bruins Welcome Back Torey Krug, Face Flyers Thursday

The Boston Bruins battled a plethora of injuries during their four-game road trip through Canada.

Their 1-3 record during the trip was tough to swallow but some good news came on Thursday when defenseman Torey Krug skated with the full squad for the first time since the 2018-19 regular season began.

In Thursday’s “Nissan Morning Drive,” NESN.com’s Courtney Cox brings you the details on Krug’s timetable to return as well as taking a look at Jeremy Lauzon, who will be making his NHL debut for the Bruins tonight vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.