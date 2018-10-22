NL Champion Dodgers Have Proven To Be Resilient Bunch All Season

Aside from making the World Series, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have one pretty big similarity: they’re both incredibly resilient.

Back in May, the Dodgers looked like they would be out of postseason contention, sitting well below .500. Their postseason run has had some bumps, but at each impasse they’ve done enough to get through. The Red Sox managed to grind their way to 108 wins, which certainly is no accident. They mounted plenty of comebacks, and showed quite a bit of resolve all season.

As such, the Fall Classic will be a test between teams that have a “never say die” attitude.

