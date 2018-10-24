No Patrick Peterson Trade? Cardinals Star Changes Tune After Reported Request

Patrick Peterson apparently did a lot of self-reflection over the last 48 hours.

Two days after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Peterson was “desperately” requesting a trade out of Arizona, the All-Pro Cardinals cornerback released a statement suggesting he’s not going anywhere.

If Schefter’s report is accurate, this is quite the about-face from Peterson, who admitted he was “incredibly frustrated” by Arizona’s 1-6 start but insisted he plans to stay with the Cardinals for “years to come.”

Peterson has spent his entire seven-plus-year career in Arizona since the team selected him fifth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft and is under contract until 2020. The Cardinals’ recent shortcomings hardly have been his fault: He’s earned Pro Bowl honors in seven consecutive seasons and was named a first-team All-Pro three times.

As such, Peterson’s statement (if he honors it) is disappointing news for NFL teams who would have loved to add one of the game’s best cornerbacks before the league’s Oct. 30 trade deadline. The New England Patriots reportedly were one of the teams showing interest in the 28-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images