Oilers’ Milan Lucic Fell Asleep During Red Sox’s ALDS Game 4 Win Over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox had fans on the edge of their seats during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Boston ultimately squeaked out the 4-3 win, but not without a nail-biting ninth inning that saw Giancarlo Stanton at the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out.

The end of the game had its fair share of drama and certainly wasn’t a game you could fall asleep early watching.

Unless you’re Milan Lucic.

The Edmonton Oilers winger is in town as his team prepares for Thursday night’s matchup against his former Boston Bruins team Thursday night at TD Garden. Edmonton recently returned from an overseas trip to Europe and it seems the time change may have gotten the best of Lucic.

Milan Lucic, whose body clock is still adjusting from Edmonton's trip to Europe: “I went to sleep after the eighth inning of the Red Sox game. Didn’t see the ninth. Probably saved some years of my life, not watching that.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) October 10, 2018

At least he can rest easy and focus on the game ahead.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images