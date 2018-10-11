Oilers’ ‘Unique’ Star Connor McDavid Continues To Get Better Each Season

Connor McDavid is one of the best players in the NHL, but the young star hasn’t been able to find scoring success in career against the Boston Bruins.

The Edmonton Oilers center is registered seven assists and a plus-five rating in his career against the B’s, but he had yet to light the lamp against the Black and Gold until the first period of Thursday’s game at TD Garden.

To hear NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson discuss the star, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images