Oregon Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Washington and Oregon square off Saturday in Eugune, Oreg., in a game that could have major implications on the Pac-12 title race.
The No. 7 ranked Huskies are 5-1 (3-0 in conference) and aiming to add another quality win to their College Football Playoff resumé, while the No. 17 ranked Ducks (4-1, 1-1 in conference) are hoping for their first signature win of the season.
Here’s how and when to watch Washington vs. Oregon:
Start Time: Saturday, Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV
