Packers Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online

The San Francisco 49ers aren’t going anywhere at the moment, but they can play spoiler for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

The Packers sit at 2-2, and a win in their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Niners would put them at a three-way tie atop the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

San Fran, meanwhile, is 1-4 and riding a three-game losing streak.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. 49ers:

Start Time: Monday, Oct. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images