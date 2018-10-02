Panthers’ Eric Reid Still Moving Forward With Collusion Case Against NFL

Eric Reid’s fight against social injustice will not come to an end despite the fact he signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

The safety made headlines when he and former San Fransisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice in 2016. After his rookie contract expired in the spring, he remained unsigned, prompting Reid and the NFLPA to file a grievance against the NFL in May.

In his first interview since signing with Carolina, Reid was asked whether he would continue with his case. His answer was simple:

Eric Reid on whether collusion case will keep moving forward: "Without a doubt." — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 1, 2018

Reid noted earlier this year he won’t kneel during the national anthem and that he is looking for other ways to protest.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images