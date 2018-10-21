Panthers Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Two NFC teams with serious playoff aspirations will collide Sunday when the 3-3 Philadelphia Eagles host the 3-2 Carolina Panthers.
The Eagles breezed past the lowly New York Giants last week but face a much stiffer challenge in the Panthers, who are looking to bounce back after losing a tight game to the Washington Redskins in Week 6.
Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Eagles:
Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
