Bruins’ Strong Forecheck Sets Up Patrice Bergeron’s Early Goal Vs. Senators

The Bruins got on the board early thanks to Patrice Bergeron.

Boston’s top line was all over the puck during its first shift against the Ottawa Senators, and it paid off just 30 seconds after the puck dropped at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak drove the puck to the net, and while Senators goalie Mike Condon stopped his initial attempt, Bergeron buried the loose puck on the rebound to give the B’s a 1-0 lead.

To see NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the goal, check out the Amica Insurance Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images