Patrice Bergeron, John Moore, Tuukka Rask Discuss 2018-19 NHL Season

Get ready, hockey fans. The 2018-19 NHL season finally is upon us.

The Bruins and the Capitals open the season Wednesday night in Washington D.C. as the Capitals unveil their 2017-18 Stanley Cup championship banner.

The B’s traveled to the nation’s capital Tuesday and many Bruins players spoke to the media to discuss their feelings on the start of the season.

To hear what Patrick Bergeron, John Moore and Tuukka Rask had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” clip above, presented by People’s United Bank.