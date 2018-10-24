Patrice Bergeron Notes Importance Of Bruins’ Road Win Over Senators

The Bruins’ Canadian road trip wasn’t exactly a glowing success, but Boston managed to end the four-game set on a high note.

After starting the trip with a three-goal loss to the Calgary Flames, followed by a pair of overtime defeats to the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, the Bruins got back in the win column Tuesday with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Following the game, Patrice Bergeron caught up with NESN’s Alex Kraemer to talk about the importance of the victory over Ottawa. To hear from Bergeron, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.