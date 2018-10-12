Patrick Mahomes Reveals What He’s Learned From Watching Tom Brady Film

Tom Brady undoubtedly has influenced a number of quarterbacks during his now 19 seasons in the NFL spotlight, including his counterpart Sunday: Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has set the NFL world ablaze during the first five games of the 2018 season, leading KC to a 5-0 record while throwing for 1,513 yards, 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Mahomes was asked Wednesday about what he’s learned from Brady’s game during his young career. The Texas Tech product explained that his college coach, Kilff Kingsbury, who played with Brady in New England during the 2003 season, had Mahomes study the Patriots legend while he was in Lubbock, Texas, but it will take a lot more than film to do things the way Brady does.

“I definitely watched a good amount of him in college,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “Coach Kingsbury actually played with Tom at one point so he liked to show me some things that he did, where he’s in the pocket, his pocket movements and stuff like that. So I’ve definitely taken some things from him, but I mean he does it at such a high level that it’s something that you have to strive to be like.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will put their undefeated record on the line Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in what could be the game that decides who gets the top seed in the AFC. Just don’t ask Bill Belichick if he thinks the game has any bigger meaning than a chance for the Patriots to improve to 4-2.

