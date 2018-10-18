Patrick Peterson Trade Rumors Nixed By Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill

The Arizona Cardinals are planning some changes, but a fire sale isn’t one of them.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on Thursday emphatically denied rumors that claim the team wants to trade All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson prior to the NFL trade deadline, telling NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport not to believe the Peterson rumor, which emerged last week in the media.

“Not true,” Bidwill said about the Peterson trade rumors. “I’ve seen the speculation. But it’s not happening. Not happening.”

Bidwill’s denial dovetails with information Rapoport reported Thursday.

“One team inquired about Peterson’s availability and was flat-out told no, per a source,” Rapoport wrote.

The Cardinals currently are 1-5 and reportedly are considering a host of roster changes ahead of the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

However, trading Peterson, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons and is widely considered the top cornerback in the sport, is an idea that will fail to launch in Arizona.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images