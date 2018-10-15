Patriots Ban Fan Who Threw Beer At Tyreek Hill From Gillette Stadium For Life

The New England Patriots swiftly and harshly punished the unruly fan who threw beer in the face of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday night.

That fan has been banned from all future events at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots announced Monday.

Statement from the New England Patriots: pic.twitter.com/VapBDpzzdg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2018

The beer-throwing incident took place after Hill caught a 75-yard touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 43-40 victory. The touchdown — Hill’s third of the game — tied the score at 40 points apiece with just over three minutes remaining.

The Patriots kicked a game-winning field goal on the ensuing possession.

Hill, who finished with seven catches on 12 targets for 142 yards and three scores in a losing effort, took the high road after the game, saying he was “not mad at all” at the fan in question.

“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional.’ ” Hill told reporters. “‘Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory.’ “

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images