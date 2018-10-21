Patriots-Bears Inactives Reaction: New England Rolling With One Tight End

CHICAGO — Who needs tight ends? The New England Patriots are playing with just one Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister are listed among the Patriots’ seven inactives.

Here’s the full list:

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

OT Marcus Cannon (concussion)

OL Brian Schwenke

DE Keionta Davis

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

— Allen hasn’t been much of a receiver in his Patriots career, catching just 11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in two seasons. Comparatively speaking, he was prolific in his years with the Indianapolis Colts, so he has shown receiving skills during his NFL career. Don’t get your hopes up if you’re thinking about adding him in fantasy, however.

— Cole Croston will be the top backup offensive tackle behind left tackle Trent Brown and right tackle LaAdrian Waddle, who will take over for Cannon. Expect to see Croston involved as a jumbo tight end.

— Ted Karras is back on the active list after three weeks as a healthy scratch. He’s a Chicago-native.

— The Patriots’ defensive ends will be Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Derek Rivers with Davis, Grissom and Simon out.

— Schwenke and Davis are healthy scratches.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images