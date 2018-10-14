Patriots-Chiefs Inactives Reaction: Sony Michel Playing; Malcom Brown Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel is active after a pregame report scare that he would be a game-time decision.

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan also is active after missing practice Thursday with a knee injury. Michel and Hogan both were listed as questionable heading into Sunday night’s game.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

OL Ted Karras

OL Cole Croston

DE Keionta Davis

DT Malcom Brown (knee)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

CB JC Jackson

DE John Simon (shoulder)

— Brown is the biggest surprise. The Patriots will dress just three defensive tackles, Danny Shelton, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler. It seems the Patriots will indeed dare the Chiefs to run. Brown hurt his knee last week and didn’t finish the game. He was questionable to play.

— This is just Derek Rivers’ second career game. He’s been a healthy scratch in four of the Patriots’ games this season after he tore his ACL last summer. He’ll play over Davis, Grissom and Simon.

— Jackson is a healthy scratch over Eric Rowe, who will play for the first time since Week 2. We’ll see who starts at cornerback between Rowe and Jason McCourty. We think McCourty would be the smarter play. Rowe also could come in as the third cornerback over Jonathan Jones since the Chiefs’ No. 3 receiver, Chris Conley, is a big wideout.

— Simon suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5. He was limited in practice all week and designated as questionable.

