Patriots-Chiefs Takeaways, Metrics: Stephon Gilmore Continues Strong Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore drew the “easy” assignment Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. That was just covering $16 million wide receiver, and Gilmore’s former teammate, Sammy Watkins.

Watkins caught just two passes for 18 yards. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had little interest in targeting Watkins with Gilmore following the big wideout around the field. Of course, Mahomes had other talented options at his disposal, and he wound up throwing for 352 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while staying away from Gilmore.

Here are this week’s takeaways from the Patriots’ exhilarating 43-40 win over the Chiefs.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Jason McCourty: five catches on eight targets for 112 yards, TD, PBU

FS Duron Harmon: 2-3, 79 yards, TD, INT

LB Dont’a Hightower: 5-8, 56 yards, INT

SS Patrick Chung: 4-4, 51 yards

FS Devin McCourty: 3-4, 23 yards, two TDs

CB Stephon Gilmore: 2-4, 18 yards, PBU

LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-1, 7 yards

CB Jonathan Jones: 1-2, 6 yards

— Jason McCourty let up a 67-yard touchdown to running back Kareem Hunt. The phenomenal start to McCourty’s Patriots career hit a hiccup Sunday night. He’s still allowing just a 71.7 passer rating against this season.

— Harmon technically allowed Tyreek Hill’s 75-yard touchdown, but he should have had more help in zone coverage.

— Devin McCourty allowed 14- and 1-yard touchdowns by Hill. One the 1-yarder, McCourty collided with Jones on a pick route.

— Gilmore was probably the Patriots’ best defender on the night. He was definitely their best coverage player, though Chung also fared well against Kelce.

— Cornerback Eric Rowe was on the field for 16 coverage snaps but wasn’t targeted.

PASS RUSH

DE Adrian Clayborn: two QB hits, two hurries

DE Trey Flowers: three hurries

LB Dont’a Hightower: QB hit, hurry

DT Adam Butler: QB hit, hurry

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: two hurries

DT Lawrence Guy: hurry

LB Kyle Van Noy: hurry

DT Danny Shelton: hurry

FS Duron Harmon: hurry

— The Patriots generated pressure on just 44.7 percent of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II’s dropbacks, and they didn’t record a single sack.

— Hightower, Flowers and Clayborn did bring pressure at opportune times. Hightower forced an interception — on top of picking one off himself. Flowers and Clayborn forced an incompletion on third-and-long.

RUN DEFENSE

CB Jason McCourty: three stops

DE Trey Flowers: two stops, missed tackle

SS Patrick Chung: two stops

LB Elandon Roberts: two stops, missed tackle

DT Lawrence Guy: stop

LB Dont’a Hightower: stop

CB Stephon Gilmore: stop

CB Jonathan Jones: stop

DE Derek Rivers: stop

LB Kyle Van Noy: three missed tackles

*Stops constitute a “loss” for the offense

— The Chiefs barely ran the ball Sunday night. Hunt only carried the ball 10 times. The Chiefs had 17 carries for 94 yards. Hunt picked up 53 of his 80 yards on just two carries.

— Van Noy whiffed on three tackles in the backfield. He and defensive tackle Danny Shelton didn’t make any stops.

— Flowers had the Patriots’ only tackle for loss.

PASS PROTECTION

LT Trent Brown: two hurries

RT Marcus Cannon: two hurries

RT LaAdrian Waddle: two hurries

C David Andrews: sack

QB Tom Brady: sack

LG Joe Thuney: QB hit

— Among players who pass protected, right guard Shaq Mason, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, running backs Sony Michel and James White and fullback James Develin didn’t allow any pressures.

— Brady ate a sack when he held the ball for far too long waiting for his receivers to get open. Brady was stripped on the play, and the fumble was recovered by the Chiefs.

— Cannon left the game after 50 snaps with a head injury and didn’t return.

PASSING ACCURACY

— Of quarterback Tom Brady’s 11 incompletions, two were drops.

— Brady was 3-of-8 for 98 yards and a touchdown on deep passes.

— Wide receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski dropped passes. Both had strong games overall, though. Edelman caught a touchdown pass, and Gronkowski had two big catches in the fourth quarter.

— Wide receiver Josh Gordon caught 5-of-9 targets for 42 yards. All five of his catches came on shallow passes of 0-to-9 yards. Brady was 0-for-4 targeting Gordon in the intermediate-to-deep part of the field.

RUSHING ATTACK

RB Kenjon Barner: two forced missed tackles, 3.67 yards after contact per attempt

RB Sony Michel: one forced missed tackles, 2.54 yards after contact per attempt

RB James White: no forced missed tackles, 2 yards after contact per attempt

— Michel had his second 100-yard game in three weeks. He has 316 yards on 67 carries in that span, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Talk of his demise, after his two career games, was greatly exaggerated.

— Barner actually gave the offense a spark on his three touches. The Patriots could find a way to get him the ball more.

— White did most of his damage out of the backfield, catching five passes for 53 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images