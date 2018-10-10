Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Sheds Light On Friendship With Tony LaRussa

Bill Belichick likely will be rooting for the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs for more reasons than one.

Aside from the Red Sox being a local team, the New England Patriots head coach also is great friends with Tony LaRussa, who currently serves as the Sox’s vice president of baseball operations and special assistant to Dave Dombrowski.

Ahead of the 2018 Hall of Fame Huddle event, which Belichick will host this Friday, the Patriots head man caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster and shed some light on his friendship with LaRussa. To hear from Belichick, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.