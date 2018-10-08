Patriots Cut Two High-Profile Practice Squad Players, Add Defensive Depth

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots shook up their practice squad Monday, releasing two players and signing two more.

The Patriots cut running back Ralph Webb from their practice squad, a source told NESN.com. The Patriots also cut defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. They added linebacker Calvin Munson and defensive tackle Frank Herron in their place. They still have an opening on their practice squad, as well.

Valentine was a Patriots 2016 third-round pick. He played 13 games as a rookie in 2016 then missed all of 2017 with a knee injury. He was waived Sept. 1 and has been on the team’s practice squad all season.

Webb was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. He scored three touchdowns in the preseason but was waived Sept. 1. He also has spent all season on the practice squad.

Munson, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, played 14 games with the New York Giants last season. He recorded 60 tackles and two sacks as a rookie. He started this season on the Giants’ practice squad but was cut Sept. 13.

Herron, a 2018 undrafted free agent out of LSU, spent training camp and preseason with the Patriots. He spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad last month.

The Patriots also signed running back Kenjon Barner to fill their 53-man roster. This is Barner’s third stint with the Patriots this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images