Patriots’ Devin McCourty Executes Impressive Strip On Colts RB Jordan Wilkins

FOXBORO, Mass — If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

In the Patriots’ Week 4 win over the Dolphins, New England safety Devin McCourty unsuccessfully attempted to strip the ball from Miami running back Frank Gore.

But with the Pats taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday, McCourty again was presented with the opportunity to try the move — and this time he executed it.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck hit running back Jordan Wilkins with a short pass out of the backfield. Wilkins immediately was met by McCourty, who wrapped him up. Wilkins kept pushing forward, however, giving McCourty enough time to get an arm in and rip the ball from the carrier and give New England possession.

Take a look:

Well done.

The Colts defense showed equal resolve once the Patriots got the ball, picking off Tom Brady and regaining possession.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images