Patriots’ Early-Season Wide Receiver Woes Should Be Behind Them

The New England Patriots can put a block in the revolving door that was ushering wide receivers in and out of Gillette Stadium last month.

With Julian Edelman back from his four-game suspension and Josh Gordon ramping up his involvement in the offense, the Patriots’ wide receiver trials and tribulations should be over.

Here’s the Patriots’ updated wide receiver depth chart:

Julian Edelman

Chris Hogan

Phillip Dorsett

Cordarrelle Patterson

Josh Gordon

Matthew Slater

Until Gordon fully catches on, Edelman will play the “Z” role in two-receiver sets and in the slot when the Patriots have three wideouts on the field. Hogan will play the “X” receiver role, and Dorsett will play the “Z” when Edelman’s in the slot. You could do worse. And that group really isn’t that much different than 2016’s wide receiver corps, when the top three was Edelman, Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell.

Don’t like the Dorsett-Mitchell comparison? Dorsett has half as many receptions and touchdowns and 41 percent as many yards through four games as Mitchell had in his entire 14-game career with the Patriots.

Danny Amendola served as the Patriots’ No. 4 receiver in 2016. The Patriots don’t currently have a fourth option nearly as dependable as Amendola, but when Gordon fully emerges? That should change.

When, and if, Gordon is ready to start, then he would over the “X” duties. Edelman would still play “Z” in two-receiver sets and in the slot in 20 (two running backs, no tight ends) and 11(one running back, one tight end) personnel. Then Hogan and Dorsett would share the “Z” duties when the Patriots play three wideouts.

That’s suddenly a pretty stacked receiver corps. It looks even better when you throw in Rob Gronkowski at tight end and James White and Sony Michel at running back. And much like when Dion Lewis gave the Patriots a second-half jolt at running back in 2016, Rex Burkhead could do the same this season. Burkhead currently is on injured reserve, but he could come back after seven more games.

The Patriots just don’t have Gronkowski insurance in a tight end like Martellus Bennett. So, it’s paramount to keep Gronkowski, who’s already dealing with an ankle issue, healthy.

The Patriots weathered the storm as they tried to make Chad Hansen, Amara Darboh, Bennie Fowler and Corey Coleman happen during the season. All the complaints about trading Brandin Cooks and trying to rely on Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews and Mitchell could dissipate over the next 12 games.

Even if the Patriots’ receiver corps isn’t as good as 2016’s, comparisons to shallow offenses like 2006’s should be retired with Edelman back. The Patriots have a middle-of-the-field threat in Edelman and one of the league’s best talents in Gordon. Now the Patriots have to hope both receivers stay on the field or it’s back to weathering the storm.

