Patriots Hosting Super Athletic Massachusetts-Native Safety On Visit

The New England Patriots are showing interest in 2017 second-round pick Obi Melifonwu, a source confirmed to NESN.com.

Melifonwu is visiting Gillette Stadium on Friday. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport first reported the Patriots’ interest in the former UConn safety.

Melifonwu, a Grafton, Mass.-native, was drafted by the Oakland Raiders and was waived/injured in late August. He reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers and was released Oct. 23.

The 6-foot-4, 224-pound safety tore up the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.40-second 40-yard dash with a 1.51-second 10-yard split, 44-inch vertical jump and 11-foot, 8-inch broad jump. He ran 7.07-second 3-cone and 4.30-second short shuttle at his pro day that March.

He played in five games as a rookie, recording seven tackles. He had three tackles in Week 9 against the Patriots in Mexico City. He allowed three catches on five targets for 81 yards and a touchdown overall last season. He let up the score to former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Patriots have just four safeties on their roster in Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and special-teamer Nate Ebner. Cornerback Jason McCourty also has the versatility to play safety.

Melifonwu reportedly visited the Dallas Cowboys this week.

