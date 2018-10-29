Patriots Inactives Reaction: Dont’a Hightower Out; Rob Gronkowski Active

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower will be watching Monday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills from the sideline.

Hightower is among the Patriots’ list of seven inactives. He was limited with a knee injury all week.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) is notably active after missing Week 7’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

RT Marcus Cannon (concussion)

OL Brian Schwenke (foot)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

Some notes:

— Hightower is a bit of surprise. Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts will start at linebacker. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see John Simon, who’s returning after two weeks of being inactive with a shoulder injury, receive significant playing time on the edge at defensive end/outside linebacker. Van Noy might need to move from outside to inside linebacker with Hightower out. The Patriots also have Nicholas Grigsby and Brandon King at linebacker.

— LaAdrian Waddle will start in place of Cannon. Cole Croston is the Patriots’ No. 3 tackle behind Waddle and left tackle Trent Brown.

— Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, JC Jackson and Keion Crossen all will dress at cornerback with Rowe out.

— Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen will make up the Patriots’ tight end depth chart.

— Defensive end Keionta Davis is active after four straight weeks as a healthy scratch. Simon, Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Derek Rivers also will dress at defensive end with Grissom out.

— The Patriots will dress just two running backs — James White and Kenjon Barner.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images