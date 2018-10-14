Patriots Injuries: Sony Michel Reportedly Will Be Game-Time Decision Vs. Chiefs

The status of New England Patriots running back Sony Michel remains uncertain entering Sunday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michel, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury that limited him in practice this week, will be a game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

This is the second time the Patriots rookie has been slowed by a knee injury. He previously missed the entire preseason and the season opener after injuring his knee in training camp.

Michel initially struggled after making his NFL debut in Week 2 but seemed to hit his stride over the past two weeks. He carried the ball 25 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins, then racked up 98 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday.

If Michel cannot go against Kansas City, the Patriots will be forced to rely on James White and Kenjon Barner — the only other running backs on their 53-man roster.

On a positive note, tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) and wide receivers Josh Gordon (hamstring) and Chris Hogan (thigh) all are expected to play against the undefeated Chiefs, per Rapoport.

