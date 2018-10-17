Patriots Injury Report: Julian Edelman Among 10 Limited; Marcus Cannon Absent

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was added to the New England Patriots’ injury report Wednesday ahead of this Sunday’s road matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Edelman, who has played in two games since returning from his four-week suspension, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a heel injury. He was one of 10 players limited — a list that included tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) and running back Sony Michel (knee).
Another new addition to that list was defensive end Deatrich Wise, who suffered knee and ankle injuries late in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs and was limited in practice. Also limited: tight end Jacob Hollister, who was listed with a hamstring ailment. Hollister had been dealing with a chest injury.
Right tackle Marcus Cannon did not practice as he recovers from a concussion suffered against Kansas City. If he is not cleared to play against Chicago, LaAdrian Waddle likely would start in his place.
Star edge rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) did not practice for the Bears.
Here is the full Patriots injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Malcom Brown – Knee
WR Julian Edelman – Heel
WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring
DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle
TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring
RB Sony Michel – Knee
CB Eric Rowe – Groin
DE John Simon – Shoulder
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – Ankle/Knee
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
