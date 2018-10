Julian Edelman is back in Foxboro.

On the Week 5 episode of “Patriots Now,” NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava welcomes in Doug Kyed and Darren Hartwell to preview the Patriots’ Thursday night showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Vernava also takes a deeper look at the impact that Edelman returning will have on the Patriots offense. Finally, we hear from wide receiver Josh Gordon for the first time as a member of the Pats.

Watch the video above for the full episode.