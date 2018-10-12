Patriots Now: Tom Brady, Pats Face Huge Test Vs. Undefeated Chiefs

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are in Foxboro.

On the Week 6 episode of “Patriots Now,” NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava welcomes in Doug Kyed and Darren Hartwell to preview the 3-2 New England Patriots’ Sunday night showdown with the 5-0 Chiefs.

Vernava also takes a deeper look at how Boston Red Sox fans should plan to watch both Game 2 of the American League Championship Series and the Pats’ “Sunday Night Football” tilt. Finally, we take a deep dive on what to expect from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ high-octane offense.

Watch the video above for the full episode.